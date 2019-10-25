Gorgeous fall weather, warmer this weekend

From Storm Team 5…

What a day to end the work and school week! Friday brings abundant sunshine with a ridge of high pressure. Temperatures will be frost to start, and increase to the upper 40s to near 50 degrees for the afternoon.

Nearly perfect Friday night football weather this evening. Temperatures will be falling into the 30s, skies mostly clear, and winds light. The low before Saturday is 32 degrees, cooler up north.

Friday night under the lights looks nearly perfect! A game time temp of 39 degrees.

Saturday starts with sunshine once again, but we’ll block the sun a bit later in the day with increasing mid and upper level clouds. This will lead to a CHANCE FOR RAIN at night with an area of low pressure pushing up to Wisconsin from the south. It looks like the best chance will be in the eastern half of the area (especially by Lake Michigan) after 8pm in the evening.

Sunday looks like a great day, partly sunny with a high of 54 degrees.

This shows the chance for rain on the far east side of the area late Saturday night.

TEMPERATURES FALL: Much cooler weather drops in early next week for the last few days of October. Highs will be in the upper 30s and 40s from Monday through Halloween on Thursday.

RAIN AND SNOW: Two separate storm systems will be possible next week. Those days will be Tuesday and Thursday (a better chance). Updates on possible wet snow accumulations will come next week as there are big differences in potential outcomes!