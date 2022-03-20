The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

So long winter… hello spring! The Vernal (Spring) Equinox is 10:33am where the most direct rays of the sun will be crossing the equator and heading into the northern hemisphere.

Plan on fantastic weather Sunday with plenty of sunshine and light winds. Temperatures will go up again as highs climb to the mid and upper 50s, to near 60 degrees west of the valley.

Tonight will remain calm with increasing clouds through the night as a warm front lifts into the state. Overnight lows will be in the lower to middle 30s. Some late night early Monday morning light rain showers may be noted.

Tomorrow will have a chance for spotty showers, but it will not be total wash out. Cloudy skies with mainly rain showers, but a wintry mix could fall up north. Temperatures will be dropping to the 40s, some 50s to the south.