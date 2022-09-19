The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A high pressure ridge in the forecast as the week begins. That means Monday will be filled with sunshine, along with light winds and comfy air. Highs get in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees, mid 70s near the lake. Winds will be light out of the west.

Fantastic weather ahead for this evening where skies will be clear. A few clouds roll in overnight ahead of our next rain and storm chance that is going to favor early tomorrow morning for timing. The low is 58 degrees.

There is a chance for morning thunderstorms as Tuesday begins. The highest rain chance crosses through the southern half of our coverage area where there could be heavy downpours, possibly some gusty winds or small hail. When the sun comes out after, our highs will get to 81 degrees and it will be humid.