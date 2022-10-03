The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

High pressure centered just to the east of Wisconsin gives us some great weather to start the week. Following some patchy fog and low clouds Monday morning, mostly sunny conditions will arrive. The sun, combined with light SSW winds will take up highs to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Low to mid 60s near the lake.

Looking nice tonight as it won’t be as cold. Clouds arriving late will keep temps from rapidly falling, settling down to the mid and upper 40s.

Tuesday will have a mixture of cloud cover and sunshine. It will be another warm early October day in the lower 70s.

The next chance for rain will be with isolated showers during the PM hours of Wednesday. Highs should still make it to the lower 70s before any rain arrives.