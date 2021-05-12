Gorgeous spring weather returns

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A ridge of high pressure is sprawled out across the Midwest now and that will bring a return of great spring weather. Wednesday throws us plenty of sunshine and light winds, with a high of 64 degrees. It will be cooler by the lake in the lower 50s.

Not as cold tonight with mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Northwoods drops to 36 degrees, so a frost advisory is not out of the question, but not likely.

Tomorrow brings morning sun and scattered afternoon clouds. Even warmer weather moves in with a SW wind as highs bump to the upper 60s and low 70s, with mid 50s by the lake.