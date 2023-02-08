The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s going to be a fantastic February day Wednesday as plenty of sun shines bright over the state and a feeling of spring is in the air. Temperatures are going to be in the low to mid 40s! Southwest winds from 5 to 12 miles per hour.

Clouds increase tonight ahead of our next winter storm, with snow or a mix beginning around 3am or later. The low is 30 degrees.

Travel will be tough at times Thursday as wet snow/sleet/rain/drizzle all mix together at times during the day. Snow totals will be highest around Green Bay and further south, including the Lake Michigan shoreline. Lower totals across the north under one inch. Much of this snow will melt and compact when it falls as temperatures will be a few degrees above freezing. Gusty northeast winds could get up around 30 or 35 miles per hour.

We’ve taken the light snow chance off of Friday as it looks like the clouds will break apart for some sunshine again. The high is 29 degrees.