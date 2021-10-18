Gorgeous, warm days to start the new week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Chilly weather on Monday morning as there are many frosty temperatures in the 30s, while other locations like the Fox Valley and lakeshore begin in the 40s. You can expect nothing but sunshine out there as the new week begins, plus temps holding above average. Upper 60s and lower 70s for afternoon highs as south winds stay light from 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight will be clear in the evening and some thin clouds passing overhead late at night. It won’t be quite as cold as lows drop down into the 40s.

Tomorrow is another fantastic Autumn day with highs in the lower 70s with mostly sunny skies.