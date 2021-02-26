Gorgeous weekend forecast, minor rain/snow chances

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Looking good as we enter the weekend! Skies will be partly sunny for Friday with a breeze picking up out of the south. That wind goes from 15 to as high as 30 miles per hour with the wind gusts this afternoon. By that time, the recipe of the wind direction and sunshine will take highs to the very low 40s.

There is a chance for precipitation tonight, but it won’t be a lot. Spotty light rain and snow showers may impact a few communities, but not all. It will NOT bring any shovellable snow on the ground. Low temps go down to 31 degrees.

Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend! A mix of sun and clouds and very mild for the end of February. The high climbs into the upper 40s!

After midnight on Saturday into Sunday morning, a new system will bring another rain/snow chance. It looks like mostly rain to the south, and a snowy mix to the north where a few spots far to the north will have a chance for an inch or two of wet snow. Then it gets breezy in the afternoon with a clearing sky. The high is 40 degrees.