Gorgeous weekend forecast

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A beautiful stretch of weather incoming for us as we head into the weekend with a high pressure ridge dominating the weather pattern. A few morning clouds will pass on by Friday, but there will be lots of sun emerging again after that. High temps will respond to the slight change in wind direction – increasing to the middle 40s this afternoon. NNW winds around 5 miles per hour.

Tonight will be quiet as winds stay calm with a generally clear sky. Overnight lows will go down to about 20 degrees.

Plenty of sun comes back on Saturday with high pressure still in control. Light winds and a high of 43 degrees.

Sunday starts sunny with increasing afternoon clouds. Winds pick up a bit out of the south which should bring up the temperatures. Highs go to 47 degrees.

