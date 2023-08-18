The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A ridge of high pressure in full control of our weather Friday. That’s good! Expect plenty of sunshine, lighter winds than the last two days, and slightly warmer temperatures. Highs in the afternoon reach the upper 70s – a little cooler by the lake.

Tonight, some wildfire smoke may create hazy conditions for us. Otherwise, a really nice night with mainly clear skies and seasonable low of 58 degrees. Light winds continue out of the south.

Mainly sunny again on Saturday. It will be breezy again, and that wind will take up our temperatures and dew points at the end of the day. Plan on highs in the middle and upper 80s, and getting muggier through the late afternoon and night. The one thing to watch out for is an isolated shower. The rain chance is small and unlikely in reality, but a weak boundary in Wisconsin could set off a brief shower.

Sunday looks sunny again, but it will be the warmest and muggiest day of the weekend. Highs increase to the upper 80s and lower 90s, and that high humidity will make it feel even warmer. Heat index values may be up around the mid 90s.