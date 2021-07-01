Great days to start July

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A couple beautiful days as a new month begins! Thursday has a mostly sunny forecast with a couple more afternoon clouds. There might be a stray shower or sprinkle far west in central Wisconsin, but most will not have to dodge raindrops. Highs reach the middle and upper 70s, and 66 degrees by the lake. Humidity drops throughout the day!

Mostly clear skies out there tonight. It will be a fantastic night to get the windows open for a great night of sleep. Crisp and refreshing with a low of 51 degrees.

Tomorrow will be a sunny day with low humidity once again. Friday’s high is 78 degrees.

Heat and humidity return in a big way Saturday. It will be sunny and hot with a high near 90 degrees.

91 degrees on the 4th of July for Sunday. Mostly sunny skies remain for the end of the weekend.