The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

What a afternoon we had with sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Friday Night Lights will stay dry with kick off temperatures around the low 50s dipping into the upper 40s by halftime. It will be jacket and blanket weather but easily better then last weeks soaker. Rain does arrive mainly after 3am and temperatures will end up in the upper 30s overnight.

Scattered rain continues tomorrow through the morning but will become hit or miss into the afternoon, but any Saturday night plans should be unaffected. A noticeably cooler day with temperatures struggling to reach the 50s. Overnight, clouds clear out to partly cloudy skies with lows dipping into the mid 30s. Patchy to thick frost is possible.

Sunday will be the best day this weekend, with mostly sunny conditions and temperatures reaching the mid to upper 50s. Enjoy it as multiple rain chances are possible as we kick off the next work week.