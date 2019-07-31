Great weather as we head into August

We’re wrapping up the month of July with great weather across the area. High pressure will keep our forecast dry for tonight. Skies will be mostly clear with light winds. Low humidity will allow temperatures to cool into the upper 40s and low 50s by early Thursday morning. There could be patchy areas of fog that develop late.

Look for a sunny and beautiful day on Thursday. Temperatures will be at or a few degrees above average in the lower 80s away from Lake Michigan with light south winds developing.

Humidity will begin to return on Friday. A weak front will move into northern Wisconsin late in the day Friday. This could bring a small chance for showers and a few storms to northern areas during the afternoon and early evening. Otherwise, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 80s.

Spotty showers and storms will linger across the area for the upcoming weekend, but widespread rain is not anticipated. Temperatures will remain in the 80s with higher humidity levels.