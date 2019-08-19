Great weather for much of the week

High pressure building into the region tonight will give us plenty of clear skies with lows in the 50s. Winds will be fairly light out of the west.

We will have some great weather on Monday! Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees with lower humidity. There will be a chance for a few showers and storms on Tuesday with temperatures back into the lower 80s.

Behind the system that moves through Tuesday we will then have a large area of high pressure build in which will bring a fantastic stretch of weather to the area for the middle and late portions of the work week.