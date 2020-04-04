Great weather Sunday, rainy then cooler next week

After a beautiful start to the weekend with clear skies and temperatures away from the lake in the 40s and 50s we’ll carry that quiet weather into our overnight. Skies will be clear tonight with areas of patchy fog possible near the lake and bay after midnight. Lows will be on the cool side in the mid to upper 20s to lower 30s with a light wind.

High pressure will bring us abundant sunshine on Sunday and temperatures should be just a few degrees warmer than Saturday. Expect highs to be in the low to a few middle 50s away from the bay and lake with a light south wind.

Cloud will return to the area Sunday night with a mostly cloudy day expected on Monday. A few spotty rain showers will be possible with highs in the middle 50s with a southeast wind. A push of warmer air will move in for Tuesday which should allow highs to reach for the upper 50s to lower 60s with breezy conditions. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible especially Tuesday afternoon.

Scattered rain showers will remain in the forecast on Wednesday ahead of a strong cold front which will drop temperatures from near 60 on Wednesday to the middle 40s on Thursday. A few spotty rain or snow showers will be possible on Thursday under mostly cloudy skies and a gusty northwest breeze.

Quiet, but cooler weather returns for Friday and Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be below average by about five degrees in the mid to upper 40s.