Great weather the next two days, rain chance returns Thursday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Spotty rain showers this evening will come to an end as skies clear. Lows will cool into the 50s with a north wind at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: The morning will begin with lots of sunshine, but a few clouds will bubble up by the afternoon. Most areas will be dry with only a small chance for a sprinkle or two west of the Fox Valley during the second half of the day. Highs will be near average in the upper 70s to low 80s away from the lake.

Beautiful weather continues Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s. Our next chance for much needed rain returns Thursday as temperatures warm and the humidity increases. We’ll dry out Friday and look dry through the weekend before another chance for rain returns early next week.