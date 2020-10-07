Great weather to check out the fall colors the next few days

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A few clouds early this evening will give way to a clear sky as high pressure builds in from Canada. Lighter winds are expected with lows cooling into the low to middle 40s.

A fantastic day of weather is in the forecast for Thursday. Sunshine will be widespread across the area with a lighter northwest wind. Temperatures will be very seasonal as well with highs in the low to middle 60s. Highs could remain in the upper 50s to the north.

A strong south wind kicks in on Friday which will bring in temperatures well above average for this time of the year. Look for highs to reach for the middle 60s with winds that could gust up to 35 mph. The weekend is looking fantastic as well with plenty of sun and highs in the middle 60s.

Our next round of rain arrives later in the day Monday and will continue into the early parts of Thursday. Temperatures will take a dip into the 50s by the middle of next week.

