The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A cold front pushing south across the area this evening will bring lower humidity levels by late tonight. A few evening showers will give way to a mainly clear through the rest of the night. Lows will be in the low to upper 50s with a light north wind.

Thursday: The forecast looks beautiful as high pressure brings dry conditions and comfortable temperatures to Wisconsin. Highs will be in the low to middle 70s with a light northeast breeze.

Clouds will gradually return on Friday with a small rain chance west of the Fox Valley late in the day. A couple showers are possible to start the weekend with highs in the 70s. Isolated showers are possible on Monday before we get a few more dry days as we head into the middle of next week.