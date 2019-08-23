Great weekend weather ahead

From Storm Team 5…

A nice stretch of weather from now into the weekend! As a strong ridge of high pressure rolls by just north of us, we’ll see lots of sunshine return to the forecast. Friday brings in mostly sunny skies with a few passing clouds from time to time, especially in the afternoon. Temperatures continue to be on the cooler side with highs in the low to mid 70s, and upper 60s to near 70 around the lake and bay.

Tonight will be another gorgeous evening for the first week of high school football! Cool temperatures out there at gametime with a temperature in the mid 60s (bring a sweatshirt and blanket!) Mostly clear skies take us through the night with overnight lows falling again to the 40s and 50s.

Saturday continues with the nice weather as mostly sunny skies return. Temperatures will top out around 75 degrees.

Sunday stays dry with a mix of sunshine and arriving late day clouds. 76 degrees will be the high temperature in the afternoon.

Wet weather returns Monday. Right now, the timing of the rain looks to be mainly for the second half of the day in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will remain in the mid and upper 70s.

Tuesday, the same rainy system main keep enough energy around for a stray shower north of Green Bay. Otherwise, partly sunny skies and 76 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds again for Wednesday and Thursday with temps in the mid 70s.