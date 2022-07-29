The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

High pressure is in control of the forecast all weekend long which means very nice weather is ahead of us. Friday will have comfy conditions holding with lots of sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. Light WNW winds from 5 to 10 miles per hour. Highs will be back to the upper 70s, possibly hitting 80 degrees.

Tonight gets mostly clear skies and calm winds. The low falls to 58 degrees.

Your Saturday features lots of sun and warmer weather with a high of 85 degrees – upper 70s to around 80 near the lakeshore.

More dry weather on Sunday with mostly sunny skies. The high goes up to 87 degrees with a return of more humidity. Late Sunday night into Monday will bring our next chance for showers or maybe some thunderstorms.