The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The combination of a cold front and a rotating low from the south will create a grey and wet forecast Tuesday. In the morning, mostly cloudy with isolated showers or sprinkles. In the afternoon, widely scattered rain moves back in. Temperatures will hold steady or drop a few degrees during the day into the lower and middle 50s. West winds from 5-10 miles per hour.

The widely scattered showers will hold this evening and early overnight. Rain will pull toward the lake in the early hours of Wednesday. Winds pick up from the north at 10 to 20 miles per hour, and that breeze drops in cooler overnight temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Winds a bit breezy on Wednesday. The good news is the morning clouds will depart for arriving sunshine! The high is 54 degrees.