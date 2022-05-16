The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The sun is back in town as our Monday starts! We’ll keep eyes on a cold front that will settle south during the day. It will be popping up some clouds in the afternoon, and might bring a light shower/sprinkle, but the rain chances are quite small. Upper 60s and lower 70s today! The downside will be the gusty winds that could gust as high as 30 miles per hour in the afternoon.

Winds should relax tonight with high pressure, and the skies will be mostly clear. Temperatures are going to be cooler than what it has been for the last week or so. Temperatures will mainly be in the lower 40s, but north-central Wisconsin will fall back into the mid and upper 30s. Not a bad idea to cover up or bring in temperature sensitive plant in the northwoods tonight.

Tomorrow should be mainly dry, just a slight chance for rain in southern counties into the evening/night. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds, light winds, and a high in the mid and upper 60s. A few spots to the west of the Valley could hit 70 degrees.