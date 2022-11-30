The Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A low pressure system north into Canada is causing both a few lingering flurries, as well as very gusty winds into tonight. The flurries will fizzle out, giving way to decreasing cloud cover, but the gusty winds remain. Places along the water are in a Gale Wind warning, and could see strong gusts into tonight.

Temperatures tonight will drop into the teens, but temperatures will feel like the low single digits with that strong westerly wind chill.

Tomorrow is looking nicer! We will see partly sunny skies, and temperatures will be back to above freezing. A breeze will still linger with winds out of the WSW around 10-15 mph.