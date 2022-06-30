The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Several lines of showers and thunderstorms will set up across Wisconsin Thursday, so you can plan for rain. The take away is that our northern communities will get rain first in the morning, while the southern half of the area will have a chance for rain mainly in the afternoon and evening.

Warm, humid and gusty winds to go along with the rain chances today. SW winds from 15 to 30 miles per hour. Highs will get to the mid and upper 80s, low 80s up north where rain will be arriving earlier, and lower 80 also near the lakeshore.

Tonight, the cold front running from north to south will bring a chance for spotty thundershowers. Clearing will start to occur as winds weaken overnight. The low is 65 degrees.

Tomorrow looks nice! Friday brings mostly sunny skies and a high of 83 degrees.

Saturday will have a mix of sun and clouds. The best chance for rain will be late at night. 83 degrees.

Sunday, for now, looks dry with a partly cloudy sky. 84 degrees.

We’ll have to keep a close eye on the 4th of July as there is a rain and thunderstorm chance. There is still hope that rain can be taken out of the forecast. 80 degrees on Monday.