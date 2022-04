From Storm Team 5…

A warm front moving north on Saturday will bring the warmest air of the season into the state! Highs should find their way well into the 70s with slightly cooler air to the north and chilly conditions lakeside. Showers and storms will continue Sunday morning as a cold front moves through the area. Behind the front, temperatures will drop into the 40s for most of next week. A few flurries or sprinkles could quickly sweep through on Tuesday.