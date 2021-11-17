Gusty winds bring in another round of chilly air late this week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Chilly air will move in from the west tonight on blustery winds. Lows will cool into the 20s, but wind chills will be in the teens for most areas by early Thursday.

Thursday: Sun will mix with plenty of clouds as temperatures struggle to reach for the middle 30s. A few flurries will be possible with west winds at 15-25 mph.

Friday remains chilly under a mostly cloudy sky. The Gun-Deer opener across Wisconsin will be quiet and mild with highs in the middle 40s. By Sunday a storm system will bring us a chance for a rain and snow mix with highs in the lower 40s. That system will then tug in cooler air early next week as highs drop back into the low to middle 30s.