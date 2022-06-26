The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunday: A cold front has passed to our east and behind it cooler and less humid air is moving into Wisconsin. This will come with a blustery west wind this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. A few isolated showers are possible across the northwoods. Highs today will generally be in the 70s.

Tonight: Quiet weather will take us through the overnight as winds lighten. Lows will be in the 40s across the far north with 50s elsewhere.

We start the new week with a mostly sunny sky and highs right around average. Tuesday will begin dry, but a front moving in from the north will bring the chance for thunderstorms to the area late Tuesday. We’ll get another dry day for the middle of the week before a small chance for showers and storms returns Thursday with highs in the middle to upper 80s.