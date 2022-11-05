The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The low pressure system that was over us last night has moved off to the Northeast, allowing for rain to clear out tonight. Winds have turned out of the Southwest tonight and into tomorrow, but will still remain fairly breezy. Gusts tomorrow could reach up to 30 mph.

Sunny skies will remain into the start of the new week, but temperatures fall back into a more seasonable feel in the upper 40s.

Our next rain chance returns into the forecast on Wednesday.