Gusty winds expected on Sunday, staying quiet this week

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory until Sunday evening for areas along the Fox Valley and lakeshore. Wind gusts over 40 mph will be possible at times.

Sunday: A cold front approaching from our west will move through this afternoon and bring with it an increase in cloud cover. A spotty rain or snow shower also can’t be ruled out. Near and behind the front the winds will increase out of the west at 15-25 mph. Wind gusts over 40 mph will be possible for eastern areas.

Tonight: Skies will clear out tonight as winds remain in the 10-20 mph range. It’ll be a chilly night with lows in the teens for most areas.

It’ll be a cool start to the week with more sunshine on Monday. Highs reach to near seasonal levels in the lower 40s on Tuesday with upper 40s Wednesday. Travel is looking good heading into Thanksgiving. Highs will be in the middle 30s on Thursday with a few more clouds passing through. No major weather systems are anticipated as we get closer to next weekend.