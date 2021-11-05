Gusty winds help bring up the weekend temperatures

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A lot to look forward to this weekend! Friday will be another nice day with morning sun and a few clouds moving through during the late morning and afternoon. The big changes come are with the wind and temperatures. Gusty southwest winds from 15 to 25 miles per hour will help bring temperatures into the lower and middle 50s!

Tonight will stay breezy and mild for overnight lows. Partly cloudy with a low of 41 degrees. A warm front could drop a brief overnight shower, especially up north.

Lots of sun will come back on Saturday with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s! Winds stay on the breezy side from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ENDS Sunday morning at 2am. Remember to flip your clocks back one hour before bed Saturday night as we enter Standard Time.

Sunday will get a fantastic day! A mix of sun and clouds with a high of 63 degrees. The wind will drop a bit from Saturday.