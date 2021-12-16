Gusty winds to start Thursday

Today: High Wind Warnings remain in place until 9 AM across Northeast Wisconsin. This is where wind gusts could still climb to over 60 mph. Sustained winds will be out of the southwest at around 30 mph before slightly decreasing in the evening.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will start to move back in. Breezy conditions with gusts over 30 mph are still possible. Low temperatures will be back into the teens.

Tomorrow/Next Week: Clouds will gradually increase for Friday. Highs will be in the upper 20s. A few snow flurries are possible early on Saturday.