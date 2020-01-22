Gusty winds today, snow develops this afternoon

Your drive time for morning should be fine. Afternoon too, really. A light wintry mix, snow really, develops later this afternoon. Areas west are more likely to see some flakes. Widespread light snow is likely late tonight but with minimal accumulation. This is really a long duration event. By the end of Friday, most of us could see 2-4″ total of snow. This is over a couple day period.

Today

We see our temperatures creep up into the 30’s today. With the gusty south west winds, it won’t feel like it! Tonight we won’t drop off much. Mid and upper 20’s. The winds will likely gust 30+ miles per hour today. The winds won’t be as bad later on today. More substantial calming Thursday.

Today’s Highs

Your 7 Day

Keeping in mind our chilliest point of the year, statistically, is now. We look to be generally 10-15 degrees above normal likely through January. You probably won’t notice much in the way of melting of snow. I would think this would make for nice outdoor activity weather.