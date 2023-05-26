The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

High pressure is now anchored in! That’s great news because we get lots of Friday sunshine, light winds, and warmer temperatures heading into the weekend. Following a cool morning start in the 30s and 40s, we will have mid and upper 70s returning for the afternoon. Sunshine and a few thin, wispy clouds high in the sky. E/SE winds from 3 to 8 miles per hour.

Looking like a great night for a campfire! Mostly clear and 44 degrees with light winds.

Saturday, looking fantastic with only sunshine and 77 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds for Sunday, but still looking dry. The high is 80 degrees.

Memorial Day on Monday will be great again, and even warmer. Plan on mostly sunny skies and a high of 83 degrees.