Hard to beat weather like this

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

High pressure in control of the Wednesday forecast, and that brings a fantastic mid week day! Sunny, calm and comfortable with a high of 75 degrees. West winds will be light around 5 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a few thin clouds. As winds shift to the south overnight, it will keep temps up a bit from this morning as this low only gets to 55 degrees.

The big change into tomorrow will be the increasing winds from 10 to 20 mph out of the west. Otherwise, rain should avoid us to the north, with mostly sunny skies planned for the WFRV viewing area. The high jumps to 80 degrees.