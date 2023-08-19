The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

What a great start to this weekend! We had lots of sunshine overtop of us all day long thanks to an area of high pressure to our southeast. Now, you might have noticed a bit of a haze throughout today, as Canadian wildfire smoke has built back into our atmosphere. No air quality alerts are in place, but a slight haze will linger over us until Friday night.

A few clouds moved in late this afternoon thanks to an area of low pressure to our southwest. That will continue to push in a few clouds overnight as well as an unlikely sprinkle chance.

Well if you though we were hot today, get ready for tomorrow! A strong south/southwesterly breeze today will continue to pull in very hot and humid air tomorrow. Our high tomorrow in Green Bay will be around 90 degrees and dew points will sit in the mid to upper 60s.