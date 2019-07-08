Hazy Monday sunshine

From Storm Team 5…

Following a long holiday weekend, we get the work week started right with a nice stretch of weather. We’ll have lots of sunshine and light winds Monday as a ridge of high pressure stays in control of our weather. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than Sunday, with a high of 81 degrees in the afternoon. Mid 70s by Lake Michigan.

The kicker: Smoke from Canadian wildfires will stick with us again today bringing a hazy look to sunshine, but you DO NOT need to worry about health concerns.

Tonight, nice weather continues with mostly clear skies and light winds. Temperatures drop to 56 degrees overnight with a lack of cloud cover.

Tomorrow turns warmer and a bit humid later in the day. Mostly sunny skies will give way to some late day clouds, and a high temperature of 84 degrees. Late at night, we’ll have a few spotty showers around the area which will bring us into Wednesday.

Humid and warm for Wednesday as temperatures climb to 86. A cold front and upper level disturbance will bring a chance for some isolated thunderstorms.

Thursday turns cooler with a drop of humidity. If we continue to see any showers, they should fade away early on. Otherwise, your day will be mixed with clouds and some emerging sunshine. The high is 78 degrees.

Friday should turn out to be a nice day with mostly sunny skies and a high of 84 degrees.

Saturday brings additional head and humidity with a high of 87 degrees. There is also another chance for some spotty rain showers or thunderstorms.

Sunday, expect a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 84 degrees.