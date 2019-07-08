Hazy skies again Monday evening

Smoky skies will be seen once again this evening. Otherwise, our weather will be quiet through the overnight with lows in the 50s and light southeast winds.

More heat and humidity will build into the area on Tuesday. Look for highs to reach for the low to middle 80s under mostly sunny skies. Our first round of showers will move into the area during the early morning hours on Wednesday which will then be followed by another round of showers and storms Wednesday afternoon. Some of those storms could be strong with highs in the middle 80s.