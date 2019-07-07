Hazy skies due to wildfire smoke Sunday

Smoke from wildfires across southern Canada will continue to move southward today. A few areas across Wisconsin and the U.P. may notice hazy skies due to that wildfire smoke today.

We will have a nice day on this Sunday with highs for many of us in the upper 70s and lower 80s with light winds.

Skies will be mostly clear tonight with areas of patchy fog possible after midnight. Lows will be in the low to middle 60s.

A stretch of nice weather is anticipated as we begin the new work week. Look for highs on Monday and Tuesday to be in the lower 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Humidity will start to creep back into Wisconsin by Wednesday with our next chance for showers and storms.