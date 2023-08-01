The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Another fairly nice day on tap for today! High pressure that was over us yesterday has moved off further east, but will keep us sunny and dry for the day. However, high pressure has brought the return of the haziness as wildfire smoke from Canada has brought smoke back to NE WI. The bulk of this storm will clear out tonight, and any lingering haze will be ushered out by tomorrow night behind our next storm system.

An area of low pressure to our southwest this morning will bring this next system. For today, expect a couple of clouds and maybe a chance for a light passing sprinkle. However, into our overnight hours tonight, cloud cover will increase and bring shower and thunderstorm chances throughout the day tomorrow. These storms Green Bay and north could potentially become strong to severe putting these areas in a Level 1/5 (Marginal) Risk for severe weather tomorrow.

Storms should clear off by bedtime Wednesday.