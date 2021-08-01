Hazy sunshine and cooler Sunday, humidity returns this week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: A nice start to August is in the forecast! We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. An isolated shower is possible as highs only get into the low to middle 70s. There will be hazy sunshine again as wildfire smoke moves through creating unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups.

Tonight: Quiet and comfortable tonight with lows in the 40s north, middle 50s to the south.

The new work week begins very nice with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the middle 70s. A chance for some showers and storms returns Tuesday before the warm and muggy air really starts to return by the middle of the week. Other than a small rain chance on Friday, the second half of the week is looking dry with highs above average.