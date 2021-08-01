Hazy sunshine and cooler Sunday, humidity returns this week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: A nice start to August is in the forecast! We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. An isolated shower is possible as highs only get into the low to middle 70s. There will be hazy sunshine again as wildfire smoke moves through creating unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

Tonight: Quiet and comfortable tonight with lows in the 40s north, middle 50s to the south.

The new work week begins very nice with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the middle 70s. A chance for some showers and storms returns Tuesday before the warm and muggy air really starts to return by the middle of the week. Other than a small rain chance on Friday, the second half of the week is looking dry with highs above average.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Quinn Finley represents Green Bay in Team USA

Training Camp Report: Packers hold light practice, o-line building depth

The Impromptu 1996 Home Run Derby

Training Camp Report: Rodgers signs reworked deal, Cobb makes practice debut

Training Camp Report: Packers take field for first time, big day at the podium

Training Camp Report: Rodgers back in town, Cobb too?

More Weather