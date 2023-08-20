The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather from Storm Team 5…

Good Sunday Morning! A weak frontal boundary off to our west is bringing another layer of wildfire smoke into our area, with some indications it reaches the surface this afternoon. An area of high pressure off to our Southeast is helping bring even warmer air and muggier dewpoints into our area today. Expect forecast highs in the upper 90s/near 90 this afternoon. Expect increasing clouds into the evening and overnight with lows in the low 60s.

Partly sunny conditions kick off the next work week but a much more comfy feel to the atmosphere expected Monday. Forecast highs only hovering around 80 as a NE breeze keeps those temperatures around average. Latest models have indicated for a possible rain chance late Monday night into the early hours of Tuesday