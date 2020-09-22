Hazy sunshine and warmth lasts through tomorrow

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The first day of fall is today, but it won’t be feeling like it! After morning clouds and some sprinkles, temperatures today get close to 80 in many spots.

Tonight, mostly clear skies last with overnight lows dropping into the upper 50s. Some areas of patchy fog possible west of the Fox Cities.

Wednesday, the warm temperatures last with the wind remaining out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Plenty of sunshine with high temperatures near 80.

Next chance of rain will come on Thursday with showers possible throughout the day. High temperatures slightly cooler, but above average in the low 70s. Temperatures will remain above average for most of the forecasting period.

