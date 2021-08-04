Hazy sunshine for today, more rain chances later this week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: An Air Quality Advisory is in place from Brown county northward until 12:30 p.m. Smoke from the wildfires out west may cause a few issues for sensitive groups. Hazy sunshine lasts throughout the day with temperatures climbing into the mid-80s.

Tonight: Mostly clears remain in place overnight. A light southwest wind in place and low temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

This week: Clouds increase Thursday bringing in the rain chances closer to the weekend along a stationary boundary close by. The best chances of rain right now will be on Friday and Sunday with smaller rain chances on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday. Temperatures will get into the upper 80s late in the weekend into early next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Back to Football: High school teams kick off preseason practice

TRAINING CAMP 8/3/21

Training Camp Report: Defense holds in two minute, Love up and down

Blizzard Report

Timber Rattlers shutout by Cedar Rapids in series finale

Blizzard Report; Green Bay falls to Bismarck on the road

More Weather