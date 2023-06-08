From Storm Team 5…

Another sunny day out in Northeast Wisconsin today with hazy sunshine being seen along the horizon. Temperatures sat in the mid 70s for much of the area and will cool off to around the upper 40s again tonight. Clear conditions with an easterly breeze expected overnight.

The end of the work week brings a repeat of Thursday just a tad bit warmer with temperatures jumping into the low 80s with a thin layer of smoke expected to coat the region. Friday night sees temperatures drop into mid 50s with an increase of cloud coverage expected.

Peaks of sunshine in the morning on Saturday but an increase of cloud coverage is expected to roll in late morning to early afternoon. A potential damper to the Flag Day Parade is that scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to move from North to South across the area after 2pm. Showers clear out after sunset, leaving us with a mostly cloudy night and temperatures in the low 50s.