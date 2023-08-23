The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Welcome to the hottest day of the year so far. In Green Bay, our warmest day was 92 degrees on June 1st, and we got close to that seven other times.

The problem today is not only the hot temperatures, but a spike in the dew point temperatures which will make it feel very sticky and muggy. The combination of those two factors will bring heat index values or “feels-like” temperatures into the 100s. The National Weather Service reflected that by putting many of our counties in an Excessive Heat Warning or Heat Advisory. This kicks in at 10am and ends in the evening.

Today, mostly sunny and muggy. Highs will be in the 90s to around 100 degrees in some spots. Cooler up north and along some of the northern lakeshore where the warm front doesn’t quite push as far north.

Tonight, warm and humid weather with partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid 60s to around 70 degrees. It’s likely we will see areas of fog or hazy conditions again overnight and early Thursday.

Tomorrow will be warmest in the southwest corner of our area where temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Green Bay will be around 82, and it will be cooler than that up north and along the lakeshore in the upper 70s. Partly cloudy skies with a small pop-up rain chance. Most will not get rain Thursday.

Friday, still pretty warm and humid with a high of 82 degrees. A cold front slides in during the afternoon/evening with scattered thunderstorms and the best rain chance for the remainder of the week.

Much cooler and less humid behind the cold front on Saturday. Partly cloudy and 72 degrees.

Very nice on Sunday! Mid 70s and sunny.