The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms this evening will come to an end as cloudy skies continue through the overnight. Lows will be in the 60s for most areas. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Some cloud cover early in the day will give way to clearing skies as a warm front moves north throughout the state. Highs away from the lakeshore will reach into the low to middle 90s, but with high humidity, these areas could experience Heat Index values around 100 degrees. A Heat Advisory has been issued Tuesday afternoon for area near and south of Hwy. 29.

Another chance for thunderstorms moves through the area on Wednesday as a cold front arrives. A few of these storms have the potential to be strong. Humidity will lower throughout the day Thursday with very nice conditions settling in Friday through Sunday. Heat and humidity could return early next week with highs back in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.