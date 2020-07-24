Heat and humidity climbs again with a few storm chances

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The heat arrives on Saturday. A mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with high temperatures around 90, cooler at the lakeshore. There could be an isolated evening storm in the northwoods on Saturday, so keep an eye to the sky for that. But the big story will be the heat and humidity with heat index values hitting 95-100 degrees.

Sunday, the actual air temperatures will be a bit cooler, but the dew points will be worse. We are expecting dew points to hit the mid 70s. This will make for heat index values in the 100-105 range.

A cold front sags into the area on Sunday bring the risk of showers and storms. High temperatures will get close to 90 before the front passes.

Early next week temperatures will be back to average. Next shot of rain comes late Tuesday.