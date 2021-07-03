Heat and humidity continues into the Fourth of July

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Fireworks will be accompanied by mostly clear skies with clouds increasing as the night goes on. Humidity remains up with low temperatures dropping to around 70 degrees.

Fourth of July: It will be hot and humid once again, but with more cloud cover. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies throughout much of the day lasting into the firework shows.

Next Week: Small rain chances on Monday with the heat remaining in place. A cold front on Tuesday will bring the chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Much cooler temperatures for both Wednesday and Thursday.

A few more small rain chances return to close out the week with highs in the low 70s.

