Heat and humidity does not leave soon

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The thermometer climbs even higher for Thursday as temps are expected to reach the upper 80s and low 90s! Even the lakeshore will be warm with mid 80s given the light west wind.

Rain chances: Showers are possible for Thursday, especially north of Green Bay. From 2pm to 8pm during the hottest part of the day, it’s possible spotty downpours may fire up in the northern most part of the area. Severe weather is NOT expected.

Tonight, leftover isolated showers will subside in the evening, just leaving a few clouds overnight. It will be a very muggy night with practically no wind and a low of 70 degrees.

Tomorrow, a hit or miss shower could form in the southern end of the viewing area, but most spots will be dry and mostly sunny. The high is back to 90. It does look dry in the evening for any fireworks.

Saturday for the 4th should be a dry day with more sun and hot temps around 90!

The heat continues Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. A stray pop-up shower is possible later in the day.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store