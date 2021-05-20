Heat and humidity heading into the weekend, few storm chances

Tonight: We’ll have a partly to mostly cloudy sky with a slight chance for rain showers. It’ll be a muggy night with lows in the 60s with a southwest breeze.

Friday: Scattered showers and storms will be possible again on Friday, especially during the afternoon. A few storms could have small hail and heavy rain. Highs will warm to near 80 for many locations with some cooler temperatures along the lakeshore.

The weekend starts out very warm and humid with highs in the middle 80s with a very small chance for a rain shower. There will be more rain chances Sunday through Tuesday before cooler air makes a brief return for the middle of next week.

